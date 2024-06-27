Latest News Editor's Choice


Rapex to trap rapists, protect women

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
SONETTE Ehlers, a blood technician from South Africa envisioned a world free from rape and invented the rape axe in 2005, which has received mixed reactions from the public.

Ehlers invented the rapex popularly known as the rape axe after she met several rape victims at her workplace. The rapex is a latex condom that is inserted like a tampon with jagged rows of teeth-like hooks inside and they attach to a man's penis during penetration.

This female condom was created to decrease incidences of rape and the idea is for women to wear one when they are going to unfamiliar areas or situations. In 2023, Zimbabwe recorded a total of 8 550 sexual abuse offences and several efforts by different organisations have been put in place to deal with this challenge.

According to social media reports, the product is available in pharmacies in South Africa. However, the use of rapex is a bone of contention as some people believe that it is a positive move while others believe that it is a trap for unsuspecting men. A gender activist, Nothabo Nyathi said she believes that the product must freely be available to the public.

"I believe that this product is a good initiative in dealing with incidences of rape and this is because of its prevalence in the country. It is like an assurance of safety as we know that we will be protected from being drugged and raped when we go to parties. The product must be available in most of the public institutions like schools and clinics freely as it will go a long way in reducing rape cases," she said.

Senior Registrar and Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr Richard Mupombwa said the use of rapex will go a long way in helping the police track down perpetrators.

"The advantages of rapex are that it helps in the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, prevents pregnancy, scares the perpetrators and reduces the costs of pre-exposure prophylaxis pills, contraceptives, rape kits and antibiotics. Rapex gives the victims assurance and safety and it helps the police track down the perpetrators since it needs removal from experts," he said.

Dr Mupombwa highlighted that although the rapex has a number of positive attributes it is likely to punish unsuspecting men.

"The use of rapex might have significant challenges and these entail reuse, which might cause infections and some women might use the product to punish unsuspecting men," he said.

A lawyer, Nkosiyenzile Mpofu said the use of rapex is likely to bring several challenges for men.

"Although the product is likely to reduce the number of rape cases in the country, it is given or used by a person who is anticipating rape meaning that they are somehow laying a trap. The essential element in dealing with rape is lack of consent and this female condom may be misused. The other key element in rape is proving that the victim tried to resist, which is why there are medical affidavits that show bruises and blood, which proves that the act was not consented to," he said.

He said that this product might be misused to trap men.

"I believe that the fact that it only sticks after penetration pauses as a challenge as some women might misuse it to trap unsuspecting men. Rapex is a trap that might cage both culprits and innocent men," he said



