Man commits suicide in police cells

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man engaged in a heated argument with his in-laws allegedly went on a violent rampage, stabbing his father-in-law and mother-in-law with a kitchen knife before tragically taking his own life in police custody.Martin Dube, a resident of Bulawayo's Entumbane suburb, had gone to Emganwini suburb to pick up his children for a weekend visit when a dispute erupted over accusations of unpaid child maintenance. In a burst of anger, Dube reportedly seized a knife from the kitchen and attacked his father-in-law, stabbing him in the arm. Despite attempts by his father-in-law to intervene, Dube continued his assault, stabbing his mother-in-law in the breast and thigh.As neighbors rushed to the scene in response to the commotion, Dube fled but was pursued and apprehended by onlookers. They subdued him and handed him over to the authorities at Nkulumane Police Station.Awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, Dube tragically took his own life in police custody before he could appear in court. Police officials declined immediate comment on the incident.