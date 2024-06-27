Mhindirira keeps Bosso guessing

News / National

by Staff reporter

Midfielder Devine Mhindirira faces a pivotal decision as his contract with Highlanders nears expiration this Sunday.Negotiations are ongoing between Mhindirira and Bosso, with the club striving to secure his continued stay. However, interest from other clubs like FC Platinum, Simba Bhora, and Chicken Inn suggests a potential move away from the Bulawayo giants. Highlanders CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo remains optimistic about finalizing a deal with the player."We are making every effort to retain him. Devine has expressed his desire to stay with us before. Talks are progressing, and we are hopeful," Dlodlo affirmed.The 23-year-old midfielder has faced uncertainty at Highlanders since October last year, exacerbated by previous issues, including a disciplinary matter for missing training sessions in February 2023. Although he was linked with CAPS United alongside Adrian Silla, who eventually moved, Mhindirira stayed with Bosso.Limited game time last season due to injury added to his challenges, compounded by a disciplinary hearing related to preseason absences. His future seemed uncertain ahead of the 2024 season, but coach Kelvin Kaindu reportedly advocated for his retention, despite earlier concerns raised by former chairman Johnfat Sibanda.