Bed-hopping accused man stoned

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Kensington plots on the outskirts of Bulawayo narrowly escaped death after being severely assaulted with stones, allegedly for having a relationship with a married woman.Bongani Bandla (32) appeared in court before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga, facing charges of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody until 1 July for the trial to begin.According to Owen Mugari, representing the state, the incident occurred last Saturday at a mine in Kensington, where Bandla and Bernard Moyo (31), along with other miners, got into a heated argument. Bandla accused Moyo of having an affair with his wife, leading to a furious exchange of insults. In a fit of anger, Bandla grabbed stones and assaulted Moyo, causing severe head injuries that left him bleeding and unconscious.A fellow miner rushed Moyo to the hospital, where he received urgent medical treatment. Police were alerted, leading to Bandla's subsequent arrest.