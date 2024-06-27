Tony Leon reminds Ramaphosa of who's in charge

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa's plea to avoid a public spectacle over negotiations with the DA "mean nothing" after former DA leader and GNU negotiator Tony Leon wrote another letter reminding Ramaphosa of his position.According to political analyst Prof. Sipho Seepe the Democratic Alliance (DA) has become emboldened after being invited by the African National Congress to form the government of national unity, and the ANC will play second fiddle if the envisaged GNU is formed to lead the seventh administration of South Africa.In his column, Leon in a seemingly veiled threat quoted journalist Peter Bruce in echoing that "the DA was the sole guarantor of Ramaphosa's election as president".Seepe said Leon's letter is a bid to remind Ramaphosa of the actual status quo."Leon is saying stop the nonsense, you guys did not win the election. He is saying to the ANC, we have agreed that we will support if you give us positions (in Cabinet) so stick to that," said Seepe.The ANC's national executive committee is expected to meet this weekend to discuss the deadlock with the DA, after the government of national unity talks have seemingly stalled over cabinet positions.IOL reported on Friday that a senior ANC insider has confirmed the meeting, saying there are frantic attempts to 'cool down' tempers following the DA's list of demands, which sparked an exasperated reaction from President Cyril Ramaphosa."At this stage, the NEC of the ANC must lead because Ramaphosa is a highly compromised individual. The ANC must be honest with us, in saying these are the things it has promised the DA. The ANC must not pretend that it has not sold its soul," said Seepe."Ramaphosa is being pretentious in his letter. The DA is very clear about what it stands for. It stands as a party that will protect white interests and white privilege. Ramaphosa went into that deal understanding that. In his mind, these are the people who can protect him from many other challenges," he said.Seepe said the only other option for Ramaphosa was to coalesce with the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe party led by former president Jacob Zuma."But he preferred to work with white people than to work with black people. The way the DA is behaving, it is something that Ramaphosa has created, so there is no sympathy for his annoyance. He chose his partners. Remember Helen Zille once said she looks forward in her lifetime, that the ANC would be dead," said Seepe."So you go to bed with people who wish that the ANC ceases to exist? What do you expect? The GNU is not going to be workable. The DA is going to lead the GNU. We must not beat about the bushes. The guys in the DA are bringing the muscle of white capital. Ramaphosa's presidency has been sponsored by the same white capital. We must not beat around the bush about it. If they want to remove him, they can. Ramaphosa cannot bite the hand that feeds him," he said.In the general elections held last month, the ANC received its worst election result since the end of apartheid 30 years ago in South Africa. The party garnered 40% of the vote, resulting in the loss of its absolute majority in Parliament.IOL last week reported that Ramaphosa had officially begun his second term after his party formed a government of national unity (GNU) which includes its long-standing rival, the DA, along with eight smaller parties namely the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the Patriotic Alliance (PA), the GOOD party; Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC); Freedom Front Plus; United Democratic Movement (UDM); Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah.