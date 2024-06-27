Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tony Leon reminds Ramaphosa of who's in charge

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Cyril Ramaphosa's plea to avoid a public spectacle over negotiations with the DA "mean nothing" after former DA leader and GNU negotiator Tony Leon wrote another letter reminding Ramaphosa of his position.

According to political analyst Prof. Sipho Seepe the Democratic Alliance (DA) has become emboldened after being invited by the African National Congress to form the government of national unity, and the ANC will play second fiddle if the envisaged GNU is formed to lead the seventh administration of South Africa.

In his column, Leon in a seemingly veiled threat quoted journalist Peter Bruce in echoing that "the DA was the sole guarantor of Ramaphosa's election as president".

Seepe said Leon's letter is a bid to remind Ramaphosa of the actual status quo.

"Leon is saying stop the nonsense, you guys did not win the election. He is saying to the ANC, we have agreed that we will support if you give us positions (in Cabinet) so stick to that," said Seepe.

The ANC's national executive committee is expected to meet this weekend to discuss the deadlock with the DA, after the government of national unity talks have seemingly stalled over cabinet positions.

IOL reported on Friday that a senior ANC insider has confirmed the meeting, saying there are frantic attempts to 'cool down' tempers following the DA's list of demands, which sparked an exasperated reaction from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"At this stage, the NEC of the ANC must lead because Ramaphosa is a highly compromised individual. The ANC must be honest with us, in saying these are the things it has promised the DA. The ANC must not pretend that it has not sold its soul," said Seepe.

"Ramaphosa is being pretentious in his letter. The DA is very clear about what it stands for. It stands as a party that will protect white interests and white privilege. Ramaphosa went into that deal understanding that. In his mind, these are the people who can protect him from many other challenges," he said.

Seepe said the only other option for Ramaphosa was to coalesce with the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

"But he preferred to work with white people than to work with black people. The way the DA is behaving, it is something that Ramaphosa has created, so there is no sympathy for his annoyance. He chose his partners. Remember Helen Zille once said she looks forward in her lifetime, that the ANC would be dead," said Seepe.

"So you go to bed with people who wish that the ANC ceases to exist? What do you expect? The GNU is not going to be workable. The DA is going to lead the GNU. We must not beat about the bushes. The guys in the DA are bringing the muscle of white capital. Ramaphosa's presidency has been sponsored by the same white capital. We must not beat around the bush about it. If they want to remove him, they can. Ramaphosa cannot bite the hand that feeds him," he said.

In the general elections held last month, the ANC received its worst election result since the end of apartheid 30 years ago in South Africa. The party garnered 40% of the vote, resulting in the loss of its absolute majority in Parliament.

IOL last week reported that Ramaphosa had officially begun his second term after his party formed a government of national unity (GNU) which includes its long-standing rival, the DA, along with eight smaller parties namely the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the Patriotic Alliance (PA), the GOOD party; Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC); Freedom Front Plus; United Democratic Movement (UDM); Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah.


Source - iol

Must Read

Zimbabwe's ZiG ended bout of instability, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Police investigating bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

5 die in Binga road accident

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe anticipating a significant power supply deficit

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe sees attempts to instigate 'anarchy and despondency'

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

IMF says Zimbabwe's economy continues to show resilience

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Ramaphosa must be held fully responsible for SANDF deaths'

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Malema ally sentenced by captured court

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

SA Rand is a DA member in good standing

8 hrs ago | 701 Views

Dembare coach in car theft storm

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Dan Tshanda remembrance gig set for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Homeless woman gives birth in the open

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Bedroom 'scam' alert

8 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bed-hopping accused man stoned

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mhindirira keeps Bosso guessing

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man commits suicide in police cells

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Rapex to trap rapists, protect women

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Truck driver 'loses manhood'

8 hrs ago | 791 Views

Woes worsen for casino banned Bulawayo prophet

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Councillor starts street lights repairs programme

8 hrs ago | 69 Views

Thief scurries through window to escape angry residents

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sadc Summit disruptions

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Man strangles wife, lets couple's minor kids sleep with her corpse

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZEC paid US$5.4 million for fancy V11 display boxes that it never used

9 hrs ago | 177 Views

Teens steal US$2K, go on a shopping spree

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

CCC recall legal battles far from over

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank projects 5% annual inflation

10 hrs ago | 112 Views

Norman Maroto dies

10 hrs ago | 654 Views

US scoffs at Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 850 Views

Mukuru employees in US$100,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa rattled by ANC poor poll showing

10 hrs ago | 607 Views

Son causes father's arrest for US$250,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 197 Views

CCC supporters, police clash at court

10 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govt to accelerate road rehab in urban centres

10 hrs ago | 46 Views

BCC allocates 1 636 trading bays in CBD

10 hrs ago | 83 Views

Liquor board cracks whip on night spots, bottle stores

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

NetOne loses ZiG285 000 to hacker

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

ZiG performance pleases RBZ, private sector leaders

10 hrs ago | 88 Views

Woman hires thugs to kidnap ex-hubby's wife

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

US presence in the SADC region spooks African countries

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe claims that issuance of e-passports in South Africa water-tight

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Unrepentant stock thief jailed

18 hrs ago | 356 Views

Traditional healer axes friend to death

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

Stock theft prisoner escapes

18 hrs ago | 268 Views

Teenager caught wearing stolen clothes

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

24 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

27 Jun 2024 at 16:18hrs | 3073 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

27 Jun 2024 at 15:57hrs | 449 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu remanded in custody for a second day

27 Jun 2024 at 15:47hrs | 628 Views