Zimbabwean Brigadier-General dies in UK

News / National

by Staff reporter

Retired Brigadier-General Lameck Francisco Mutanda, known by his Chimurenga name Kamhiripiri, passed away on May 22, 2024, in Bradford while visiting family.ZANU-PF's United Kingdom District has appealed for him to be conferred national hero status.Mutanda, a decorated liberation war veteran, joined the war against colonialism in 1975 and served Zimbabwe in various capacities post-independence, including roles in the Zimbabwe National Army and as a Military Attaché in several countries.His notable contributions include providing security to the late President Robert Mugabe upon his return to Zimbabwe in 1979 and working on the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Rwanda Genocide of 1994.