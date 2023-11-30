Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Girl lures teacher into kidnap ordeal

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Chitungwiza woman, Rumbidzai Tauro (40), has been arrested for kidnapping and extorting over US$5,000 from Gerald Madamombe, a 52-year-old former teacher. Tauro is accused of holding Madamombe captive for five days after her 15-year-old daughter lured him to their home.

The trial, presided over by Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr. Sheunesu Matova, is ongoing with three witnesses already testifying.

Prosecutor Mr. Bart Malunga alleges that on November 30, 2023, Madamombe was led by the minor to Tauro's house. Once there, he was directed to hide in an en-suite bathroom when Tauro returned home. Tauro discovered Madamombe and accused him of having an affair with her daughter. She locked him in the house and summoned Tinotenda Migiyi and two others, who then assaulted Madamombe and demanded money.

The gang extorted money and goods from Madamombe, using his bank card to withdraw funds and purchase items. They assaulted him further when a blocked ATM card hindered their efforts. On December 5, detectives from CID Chitungwiza rescued Madamombe from Tauro's home, finding him tied up and injured.

The total extorted amount was US$5,184, of which only US$243 was recovered. Groceries, tiles, adhesives, and paint bought with Madamombe's card are being held as evidence, along with receipts and CCTV footage.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mnangagwa's residence on fire, days after security breaches

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 7 political activists

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo's murky US$40m ZEC deal

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-MP bemoans govt's failure to renovate National Sports Stadium

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa's govt shields ZEC, Chivayo in US$40 million scandal

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans query Matemadanda credentials

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa son's house on fire

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Harare councillors fight for expensive stands

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tenant stabs housemate over chores

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Fake clearing agent dupes businessman

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe's solar sector poised for growth

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo, Midlands record surge in crime

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis grounds industries

3 hrs ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe banks downplay ZWG shortages

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimra, Nampak clash over ZW$27bn penalty

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe airports gear up for Starlink in big boost for SpaceX

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Australia firm unfazed by Zimbabwe lithium setback

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe in top five Bitcoin markets

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

'Mnangagwa didn't say Zambia a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chinese investor threatens to dump coking coal project

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Teens kill rival suitor over sex worker

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ex-NSSA boss cleared over US$31m loot

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zanu-PF councillor denied bail

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Smuggled pistols: Hearse driver, assistant denied bail

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Airtime vendor mistaken for forex dealer, detained for 2 months

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Pharmacist in US$260 000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo attracts over US$77m in investments

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo declares consumption of borehole water unsafe and illegal

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Robert Mugabe airport readies for Sadc summit

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zambia summons Zimbabwe's ambassador Charamba

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Criminals using Mnangagwa's name warned

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

Another Brigadier-General declared a national hero

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa to grace official opening of Junior Parly

4 hrs ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe guarantees Sadc summit security

4 hrs ago | 7 Views

Warriors, Chipolopolo clash at Cosafa

4 hrs ago | 6 Views

Severe flu strain currently circulating in Zimbabwe, not Covid 19

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Woman in court for polygamy

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Woman jailed for killing hubby

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

David Coltart to lead delegation to Indonesia

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe govt fears civil unrest

4 hrs ago | 8 Views

The death of coalitions

4 hrs ago | 8 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu spend weekend in jail

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

ZiG kills Zimbabwe's inflation

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chiwenga's new wife opens school robotics competition

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's 'unruly elements' put on notice

4 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe govt, Harare council on collision course

4 hrs ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean Brigadier-General dies in UK

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Ramaphosa to Unveil New National Executive Tonight

6 hrs ago | 420 Views