Girl lures teacher into kidnap ordeal

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Chitungwiza woman, Rumbidzai Tauro (40), has been arrested for kidnapping and extorting over US$5,000 from Gerald Madamombe, a 52-year-old former teacher. Tauro is accused of holding Madamombe captive for five days after her 15-year-old daughter lured him to their home.The trial, presided over by Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr. Sheunesu Matova, is ongoing with three witnesses already testifying.Prosecutor Mr. Bart Malunga alleges that on November 30, 2023, Madamombe was led by the minor to Tauro's house. Once there, he was directed to hide in an en-suite bathroom when Tauro returned home. Tauro discovered Madamombe and accused him of having an affair with her daughter. She locked him in the house and summoned Tinotenda Migiyi and two others, who then assaulted Madamombe and demanded money.The gang extorted money and goods from Madamombe, using his bank card to withdraw funds and purchase items. They assaulted him further when a blocked ATM card hindered their efforts. On December 5, detectives from CID Chitungwiza rescued Madamombe from Tauro's home, finding him tied up and injured.The total extorted amount was US$5,184, of which only US$243 was recovered. Groceries, tiles, adhesives, and paint bought with Madamombe's card are being held as evidence, along with receipts and CCTV footage.