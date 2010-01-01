Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's 'unruly elements' put on notice

Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, warned that individuals involved in subversive activities aimed at undermining the rule of law will face strict legal consequences.

Dr. Muswere, also the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, highlighted the Government's awareness of attempts by certain opposition and civil society elements to incite anarchy and despondency.

These actions, he stated, are part of a strategy to gain attention and funding by disrupting societal order.

Dr. Muswere emphasized the Government's determination to protect the nation and ensure law and order, assuring that law enforcement agencies are prepared to apprehend those who attempt to destabilize the justice system. He reassured the public that security forces are fully capable of maintaining peace and order, fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.

Source - The Herald

