Chiwenga's new wife opens school robotics competition

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's first schools robotics competition opened in Harare, officiated by Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, wife of Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga. Speaking at Westridge High School, Col. Baloyi-Chiwenga expressed her honor in supporting Government programs aligned with the Education 5.0 model, which aims to address national challenges and inform the national development strategy.Col. Baloyi-Chiwenga, a founding director of Chivaraidze Academy, highlighted the model's focus on driving innovation in tertiary education and the industrialization agenda, extending these goals to primary and secondary schools through the promotion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). She emphasized the importance of nurturing innovative minds from an early age.She celebrated the inaugural robotics competition as a significant milestone, noting that it marks the beginning of a new era in Zimbabwean education. Reflecting on the success of four children from Chivaraidze Primary School who participated in an international robotics competition in New Delhi earlier this year, she expressed her excitement for hosting a similar event in Zimbabwe.Col. Baloyi-Chiwenga acknowledged the dedication, teamwork, and passion of the participants, stating that each robot represented perseverance and problem-solving. She emphasized the importance of learning robotics and coding, aligning with the Government's skills development strategy to prepare students for a digitalized world.In her address, she encouraged the participants, calling them the trailblazers of tomorrow and commending their hard work and determination, regardless of the competition's outcome.