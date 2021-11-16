Chimombe, Mpofu spend weekend in jail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, accused of defrauding the Government of US$7 million intended for the Presidential Goat Scheme, will remain in remand prison over the weekend as their bail ruling has been postponed to Monday. This decision comes as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission's investigating officer, Mrs. Gamuchirai Sibongile Zimunhu, continues to testify against them.Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of failing to supply the promised goats despite receiving full payment. During the court proceedings, Mrs. Zimunhu argued that granting bail could provoke public outcry due to the overwhelming evidence against the defendants and the public interest in the matter, given that the goats were meant to benefit less privileged individuals.The case involves the company Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd, which was registered but differed from Blackdeck Poultry and Livestock Farming, the entity awarded the tender. The pair allegedly forged a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) tax clearance certificate and a National Social Security Authority (NSSA) compliance certificate, misrepresenting their company's compliance to secure the tender from the Ministry of Agriculture.The Ministry signed a contract with Blackdeck on November 16, 2021, for the supply of 632,001 goats worth US$87,757,168, and paid ZWL$1.6 billion (approximately US$7,712,197 at that time). However, after delays and partial delivery of only 4,208 goats, the Ministry canceled the contract on August 29, 2022, discovering that Chimombe and Mpofu had converted US$7,380,751 for personal use.