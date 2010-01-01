David Coltart to lead delegation to Indonesia

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, will lead a delegation to Jakarta, Indonesia, to highlight the city's investment opportunities in digital connectivity, food systems, energy access, and job creation. This mission aims to attract foreign investment, promote economic growth, and enhance residents' quality of life.From July 2 to July 4, Mayor Coltart will participate in the UNOSD 2024 International Mayors Forum, which provides a platform for mayors worldwide to share experiences and address urban challenges. The forum focuses on localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and showcases policies in key areas like food systems, energy, digital connectivity, education, jobs, social protection, and climate change.Town Clerk Mr. Christopher Dube emphasized the forum's importance for exchanging successes, challenges, and best practices among local and regional governments. The participation will enable networking with global stakeholders in sustainable development, gaining insights from other cities' successful initiatives.The organizers will cover travel and subsistence costs, with the council only incurring incidental allowances. The forum also underscores the strengthening relationship between Zimbabwe and Indonesia, marked by significant trade growth and ongoing collaborations in healthcare, transportation, tourism, and crude palm oil importation.In 2022, Indonesia's exports to Zimbabwe amounted to $4.22 million, primarily vegetable oils, palm oil, and construction vehicles, while Zimbabwe's exports to Indonesia totaled $13.8 million, mainly raw and processed tobacco and raw cotton. Both countries are also working on registering two vaccines for children in Zimbabwe, enhancing their health sector partnership.