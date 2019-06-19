Woman jailed for killing hubby

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 42-year-old woman from Kezi has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing her husband.The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe stated that on June 19, 2019, Sindiso Ndlovu set her husband, Busani Ncube, on fire with the intention of killing him. The incident occurred following a dispute in their bedroom over the deceased's infidelity."After locking the door with them inside, the accused poured petrol on the now-deceased before setting him on fire. The incident was reported to the police, leading to Sindiso Ndlovu's arrest," said the NPAZ."The victim was initially treated at Maphisa District Hospital and later transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital for further care. He succumbed to his injuries on August 8, 2020," the NPAZ added.