Woman in court for polygamy

by Staff reporter

A 40-year-old woman from Mutare was fined by the Mutare Magistrates' Court for marrying while already legally married to another man.According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Tambudzai Muwandi knowingly entered into a second marriage despite her first marriage still being valid. She had originally married Jonathan Kisi and received a marriage certificate on a date in 2004 at Harare Magistrates' Court. Although they later separated, they did not formally dissolve their marriage.On September 3, 2005, Muwandi married Julius Tawanda Mukajami for the second time and received another marriage certificate.Muwandi was fined US$120 or faced 30 days imprisonment. The marriage certificate has been forwarded to the Registrar General's office for cancellation.