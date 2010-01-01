Severe flu strain currently circulating in Zimbabwe, not Covid 19

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) has identified a severe flu strain currently circulating in Zimbabwe as a potent variant of the influenza virus, according to studies conducted by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. These tests have definitively ruled out any connection to the coronavirus, reassuring the public against fears of a Covid-19 resurgence.Since the onset of the winter season, this severe flu strain has sparked concerns, prompting widespread speculation about a potential return of Covid-19. However, Public Health Adviser to the President, Dr Agnes Mahomva, clarified in an interview that the strain causing severe flu symptoms is indeed an ordinary flu variant.Dr Mahomva emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant and practicing good hygiene habits, similar to those recommended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Routine disease surveillance efforts by the government continue to monitor the flu and other national health concerns, with updates regularly shared by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.While most cases of flu-like illnesses can be managed at home with supportive treatment and over-the-counter medications, Dr Mahomva urged caution, especially among vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children who may require hospital care if symptoms worsen rapidly. The government advises citizens to maintain good hygiene practices, including handwashing and avoiding crowded places, to prevent the spread of flu.Dr Mahomva reassured that flu typically resolves with rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications, but cautioned that complications like bacterial infections may require medical attention.