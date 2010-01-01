Warriors, Chipolopolo clash at Cosafa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors midfielder Richard Hachiro believes advancing to the next round of the Cosafa Cup would be a greater achievement than their celebrated 2018 success, where they clinched their fifth title. Today, all eyes will be on Port Elizabeth as Zambia and Zimbabwe clash at Wolson Stadium. Zambia, with a rich history in the tournament, suffered a setback with a 0-2 loss to Kenya in their opener.Hachiro, the only remaining player from the 2018 golden squad, acknowledges the challenges but remains optimistic about the current team's potential. He noted the differences in squad dynamics, emphasizing the youthful nature of the current roster compared to the star-studded lineup of 2018.Despite these differences, Hachiro expressed determination among the players to make their mark and honor their nation. Coach Jairosi Tapera echoed this sentiment, highlighting strategic adjustments planned for the Zambia match to exploit weaknesses observed in their opponents.Looking ahead, Zimbabwe faces Kenya in their final group match on Tuesday, aiming to secure a spot in the tournament's next phase.