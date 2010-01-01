Zimbabwe guarantees Sadc summit security

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government is ensuring robust security measures for the upcoming 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, scheduled from August 8 to 18.In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, affirmed that adequate security personnel will be deployed to maintain peace and stability throughout the event.Ambassador Faranisi emphasized the readiness of the country's security sector to handle any unauthorized actions, noting preparations similar to those for other international summits. He cautioned against disruptions, stating that unauthorized demonstrations would face legal consequences unless sanctioned by the police with clear reasons.President Mnangagwa also issued a stern warning against disturbances, vowing firm action against any attempts to disrupt national peace. Recently, opposition figures, including CCC politician Jameson Timba, faced charges related to alleged unlawful gatherings aimed at planning demonstrations.Zimbabwe is poised to assume the chairmanship of SADC during the summit, underscoring the significance of maintaining security and order during this pivotal regional event.