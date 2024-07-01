Another Brigadier-General declared a national hero

News / National

by Staff reporter

Brigadier-General (Retired) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, declared a national hero, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on July 1, 2024.President Mnangagwa will preside over the ceremony, honoring Mutsvunguma's legacy of putting Zimbabwe first and advocating for peace. Born in 1957 in Makoni, Mutsvunguma joined the liberation struggle in 1975, contributing significantly as a security officer and political commissar.He served in various military roles, including as a member of the General Staff and defence attaché to the United States.Mutsvunguma's dedication to Zimbabwe's development and unity is remembered by many.