Criminals using Mnangagwa's name warned

In response to a concerning trend of individuals exploiting their perceived connections to Zimbabwe's First Family for criminal activities, Deputy Chief Secretary George Charamba has emphasized that such actions will face severe legal repercussions.Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Charamba highlighted instances where criminals have used the names of family members, including President Mnangagwa's son Sean, to facilitate smuggling and financial fraud. This misuse of proximity has prompted authorities to consider implementing stricter protocols for accessing the First Family, aiming to balance accessibility with safeguarding their integrity.Charamba condemned the abuse of these connections, noting that it poses significant challenges and compromises the Presidency's approachability. He underscored the need to prevent such exploitation to protect the First Family from being exploited for unlawful ends. Sean Mnangagwa corroborated these concerns, recounting numerous incidents where his name was falsely invoked by criminals to defraud unsuspecting victims. Perpetrators have duped individuals into believing they were acting on Sean's behalf to extract large sums of money, often under false pretenses involving border clearances and financial transactions in South Africa.Expressing his dismay over the situation, Sean Mnangagwa clarified that he does not engage in such activities and warned the public against falling victim to these scams. He intends to report these incidents to South African authorities to address the misuse of his identity for criminal gains. As efforts intensify to curb this misuse, both government officials and Sean Mnangagwa urge vigilance and caution among the public to avoid financial losses and uphold the integrity of official communications involving the First Family.