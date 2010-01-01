Zambia summons Zimbabwe's ambassador Charamba

News / National

The recent diplomatic tension between Zimbabwe and Zambia has escalated following Zambia's decision to bypass bilateral channels and seek SADC's intervention over remarks made by President Mnangagwa regarding US activities in Lusaka.This move by Zambia has complicated ongoing discussions between the two nations, with Zambia lodging a formal complaint against Zimbabwe and summoning Ambassador Charity Charamba. Despite Zimbabwe's prompt response to address Zambia's concerns bilaterally, Lusaka opted to involve SADC, raising concerns about the erosion of bilateral trust and potential implications for diplomatic relations.Zimbabwean authorities perceive Zambia's actions as potentially influenced by external forces, particularly the United States, aiming to exploit regional tensions ahead of the upcoming SADC Heads of State and Government Summit hosted by Harare. There are suspicions of American interference aimed at isolating Zimbabwe diplomatically, possibly to disrupt Zimbabwe's assumption of the SADC chairmanship. These suspicions align with broader efforts by the US to leverage regional disputes for strategic gains, similar to tactics observed in other global regions.In response to these developments, Zimbabwean officials, including Deputy Chief Secretary George Charamba, expressed regret over Zambia's recourse to SADC before exhausting bilateral dialogue channels. They underscored the importance of preserving trust and effective communication between the neighboring states, emphasizing that the dispute primarily concerns Zimbabwe's relationship with the US rather than a bilateral issue with Zambia.Meanwhile, Zimbabwean security sources have also highlighted alleged US-sponsored efforts to foment civil unrest within Zimbabwe, ostensibly to undermine stability and influence regional dynamics negatively.The situation underscores the complex interplay of regional diplomacy and external influences in Southern Africa, where geopolitical maneuvering and strategic interests intersect with efforts to maintain stability and cooperation among member states of SADC. As tensions persist, Zimbabwe continues to navigate challenges posed by external pressures while striving to uphold regional stability and its diplomatic engagements within SADC.