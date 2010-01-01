Robert Mugabe airport readies for Sadc summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

Preparations at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for the upcoming SADC Heads of State Summit are nearing completion with the development of a dedicated VVIP pavilion. This pavilion is designed to cater exclusively to high-level dignitaries, offering amenities such as private lounges, meeting rooms, and expedited immigration and customs processing. According to Mr Tonderai Mangombe, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe's communications manager, the airport's capacity has been significantly enhanced to accommodate up to six million passengers annually, up from 2.5 million, thanks to upgraded passenger facilitation equipment.The refurbishment project also includes the domestic terminal, which is undergoing extensive renovations including repainting, installation of modern flight information systems, and restoration of viewing canopies. These improvements aim to streamline passenger movements, reduce waiting times, and enhance operational efficiency. Moreover, enhanced security measures and infrastructure upgrades will bolster safety and attract more airlines and passengers, thereby boosting the airport's competitiveness regionally and globally.In addition to enhancing operational efficiency and passenger experience, the airport's transformation is expected to yield economic benefits for surrounding communities. Mr Mangombe highlighted that the upgraded facilities could stimulate local economies by attracting new businesses, creating job opportunities, and improving overall quality of life. This comprehensive redevelopment aligns with Zimbabwe's broader goals of enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and regional development, positioning Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as a key hub in Southern Africa.