Bulawayo declares consumption of borehole water unsafe and illegal

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has issued a stern warning against consuming water from council-owned boreholes, citing safety concerns and legal implications. Despite widespread water shortages prompting residents to turn to boreholes, the BCC emphasizes that this water is neither safe nor legal for consumption without proper treatment. Mrs Nesisa Mpofu, the council's corporate communications manager, highlighted that while borehole water can be used if treated according to health regulations, it remains susceptible to contamination, including from sewer infiltration.The council's stance is rooted in the Bulawayo (Sewerage, Drainage and Water) By-laws, SI 390 of 1980, which stipulate stringent guidelines for using borehole water. Mrs Mpofu clarified that the council does not have the capability to treat the extensive network of boreholes across the city, hence residents are advised to boil borehole water before consumption to mitigate health risks. Despite regular testing for quality, including physical, chemical, and bacteriological aspects, the council reiterates that borehole water should not be used for drinking without adequate precautionary measures.Additionally, the BCC has issued warnings against connecting borehole water to the municipal water supply system, as this could lead to contamination of treated water. This prohibition is enforced under Section 45 of the by-laws to prevent any potential compromise to the city's potable water standards. As water scarcity persists, especially affecting low-density suburbs, some residents have resorted to integrating boreholes into their water systems for convenience, prompting the council to emphasize the legal ramifications and health risks associated with such actions.