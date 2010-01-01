Bulawayo attracts over US$77m in investments

News / National

by Staff reporter

In 2023, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province attracted approximately US$77.28 million in projected investments, marking a significant contribution to Zimbabwe's economic growth. This achievement was facilitated by the issuance of 27 licences by the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida), reflecting ongoing efforts to bolster regional development through increased investor interest.Harare Province led the nation with 312 new investor licences issued during the same period, comprising 51 percent of all new licences issued nationwide. The total projected investment value across Zimbabwe for 2023 was estimated at US$9.66 billion, with Mashonaland West Province recording the highest value of US$2.383 billion, underscoring its appeal to investors.Zida attributed its success in attracting investments to enhanced facilitation services through the One Stop Investment Service Centre (OSISC), which streamlined operational processes and contributed to a notable 130 percent increase in new licences issued compared to 2022. The mining sector emerged as the most licensed sector, with 277 licences issued, followed by manufacturing with 138 licences, demonstrating diverse investor interest across key economic sectors.