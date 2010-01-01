Pharmacist in US$260 000 fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Douglas Nzombe Chiutsi, a pharmacist based in Mutare, Zimbabwe, is facing serious allegations of embezzlement totaling US$258,708 from his employer, Healthwell pharmacy trading as Clique Pharmacy. Represented by Johanne Zviuya, Chiutsi appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who denied him bail. The complaint was filed by Healthwell pharmacy, represented by Simbarashe Mushambi Dube.Chiutsi, who held the position of managing director at Healthwell pharmacy, was entrusted with responsibilities including stock management and payment processing. It is alleged that he abused his position by failing to accurately record received goods and creating fraudulent invoices to siphon off funds. Prosecutor Nyasha Mukonyora detailed instances where Chiutsi purportedly fabricated invoices under the guise of transactions with Varichem Pharmaceuticals, using false agent names to justify payments. These actions enabled him to redirect funds intended for suppliers into his own possession.As the legal proceedings continue, Chiutsi remains in custody pending further hearings, including his upcoming bail application scheduled for a later date.