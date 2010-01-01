Airtime vendor mistaken for forex dealer, detained for 2 months

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tonderai Hove, a 31-year-old airtime vendor from Beitbridge, Zimbabwe, experienced a moment of relief as he was released from custody after two months. Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba ordered his release, criticizing the State's evidence as unreliable and inconsistent. The magistrate highlighted discrepancies where evidence of airtime cards found on Hove was not initially disclosed in the State's papers, undermining the allegation that he was involved in illegal foreign currency trading.During the proceedings, Hove maintained that he was solely engaged in selling airtime and was arrested while conducting his legitimate business outside the Beitbridge Border Post's protected area. Contrary to police claims that he was trading in foreign currency, a witness supported Hove's assertion, confirming that he was a recognized airtime vendor and not involved in currency trading.Magistrate Gwazemba ruled in favor of Hove, emphasizing the lack of reliable evidence from the State and ordering the return of all seized items, including R1,100 and US$249 allegedly confiscated from him during the arrest. The prosecution, led by Ronald Mugwagwa, failed to substantiate the charges of illegal foreign currency trading against Hove, leading to his release from custody.