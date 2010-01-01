Smuggled pistols: Hearse driver, assistant denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Beitbridge, Zimbabwe, a magistrate denied bail to hearse driver Mehluli Nkomo (35) and his assistant Wellington Ndhlovu (34), both from Bulawayo, ruling them flight risks. They are accused of using their hearse to smuggle 10 pistols and banned Broncleer cough syrup.The magistrate highlighted concerns about their ability to cross borders without passports, indicating they were not suitable candidates for bail.Meanwhile, Priscah Kabanda (54), the owner of the pistols, was granted bail under the condition that she remains at her home address and reports weekly to Chiredzi Police Station until the case concludes.The trio was apprehended for smuggling contraband on June 24, which included 10 Retay F29 84FS 9mm calibre PAK pistols, 40 reflective vests, and Broncleer cough syrup, concealed in the hearse transporting a deceased person. Despite Kabanda being granted bail with a US$100 bond, the magistrate asserted that there were no compelling reasons to deny her bail, contrasting with the flight risk concerns raised for Nkomo and Ndhlovu.Legal representation was provided by Muchihwande Sithole from Chauke and Associates for Kabanda, and Pithey Magumula from Musina Law Attorneys for Nkomo and Ndhlovu. Ronald Mugwagwa served as the prosecutor in the case, which continues to unfold in Beitbridge's judicial proceedings.