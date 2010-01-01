Zanu-PF councillor denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Seke Ward 11 councillor Patson Chipunza (Zanu-PF) appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Dennis Mangosi on charges of fraud related to the subdivision and sale of land belonging to the late former minister Amos Midzi's estate. Represented by lawyer Rene Kuchidza, Chipunza was remanded in custody until July 11. Magistrate Mangosi denied bail, citing concerns that Chipunza could influence witnesses, posed a flight risk, and had other pending cases related to similar offenses.Investigating officer Kingston Zivanai opposed bail, noting Chipunza's involvement in another ongoing case in Beatrice and multiple cases at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court concerning the same farm. Prosecutors alleged that in December 2002, the Ministry of Lands allocated Subdivision 1 of Earling Farm in Beatrice, measuring 347 hectares, to Amos Midzi. After Midzi's death, the farm remained part of his estate.In December 2022, Chipunza purportedly subdivided the farm without authority and engaged an agent, Templeton Chadyiwa, to advertise parcels for sale. In January 2023, land developer Phillip Chapfunga responded to an advertisement, believing Chipunza, posing as the village head and landowner, to be legitimate. Chapfunga purchased 63 hectares for US$29,000 and invested an additional US$41,000 in farm infrastructure before the fraud was discovered by estate co-executor Chido Makazhu, who reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, resulting in Chipunza's arrest.