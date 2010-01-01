Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-NSSA boss cleared over US$31m loot

by Staff reporter
The State has withdrawn charges against Elizabeth Chitiga, former general manager of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), who had been accused of criminal abuse of office involving US$31 million. Chitiga had spent five years on remand, during which the State failed to provide a trial date.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje informed regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei of the decision to withdraw all charges without providing reasons. Chitiga's lawyer initially objected, suggesting that she sought a permanent stay of prosecution, but Magistrate Ndirowei ruled that with the charges withdrawn, there was no longer a case against her.

The case alleged that Chitiga and James Tirivavi, her alleged accomplice and strategic executive assistant at NSSA, instructed the National Building Society (NBS) to undertake projects in various locations without following due process. These projects, costing US$78,827,500, were intended to include low-cost housing units across different regions of Zimbabwe. However, it was alleged that due diligence was only performed for two out of the five approved projects, potentially prejudicing NSSA of US$31,727,500.

Ndirowei noted that the prolonged delay in providing Chitiga with a trial date had financially prejudiced her. The State had accused Chitiga and Tirivavi of misrepresenting to the NSSA board investments committee regarding NBS funding requirements, leading to the approval of substantial funds under false pretenses. Despite the withdrawal of charges, the case highlighted significant procedural irregularities and financial implications related to the alleged mismanagement of NSSA funds during Chitiga's tenure.

