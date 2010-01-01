Teens kill rival suitor over sex worker

News / National

by Staff reporter

High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi has sentenced Ashton Tadiwanashe Mandaza (19) and Kudakwashe Machingauta (18) from Chivhu to 10 years in prison for the murder of Onisimo Mavhungire, stemming from a dispute over a commercial sex worker. Despite their plea of not guilty, overwhelming evidence during the trial led to their conviction.The incident unfolded at a beerhall in Chivhu, where Mandaza intervened in a misunderstanding between Mavhungire and the sex worker, leading to a fatal altercation. Justice Mutevedzi noted the circumstances of the crime, highlighting that Mandaza, aged 19 at the time, and Machingauta, aged 17, were both influenced by alcohol, contributing to the tragic outcome.During sentencing, the defense argued for leniency, citing the defendants' young age and the time spent in remand since May 2022. However, the State emphasized the severity of the crime and the extent of Mavhungire's injuries, stressing the moral culpability of Mandaza and Machingauta.Justice Mutevedzi considered mitigating factors such as the defendants' youthfulness and deducted two years from the minimum sentence of 20 years for murder. Each offender was sentenced to 10 years in prison, ensuring parity in punishment despite their status as juveniles at the time of the crime.