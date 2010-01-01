Australia firm unfazed by Zimbabwe lithium setback

News / National

MetalsGrove, an Australia Stock Exchange (ASX)-listed company, has announced its intention to continue pursuing lithium assets in Zimbabwe despite initial exploration setbacks. The company's exploration efforts at the Beatrice and Arcturus sites did not yield promising results initially, with barren lithium assays reported from pegmatites at the Arcturus project. Although some encouraging lithium grades were observed at the Beatrice project, further detailed geological investigations are deemed necessary.In an update to shareholders, MetalsGrove's managing director Lijun Yang acknowledged the disappointing assay results but emphasized the potential for further investigation. The company's market capitalization dropped significantly following the update, reflecting investor disappointment compared to the initial excitement generated when MetalsGrove announced its entry into Zimbabwe's lithium exploration sector.MetalsGrove's assets are strategically located near the Arcadia lithium mine, operated by Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, one of the world's largest lithium operations. Despite the challenges, MetalsGrove remains optimistic about the prospectivity of the region, known for its potential in lithium, tantalum, and other minerals associated with pegmatite formations.The company engaged GeoCOM for initial geological mapping and surface sampling, collecting 104 rock samples from the Arcturus and Beatrice regions. While Pathfinder elements crucial for lithium mineralization were not adequately included in the initial assay suite, MetalsGrove plans to intensify its exploration efforts to unlock the full potential of its Zimbabwean lithium assets.