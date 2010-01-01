Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe airports gear up for Starlink in big boost for SpaceX

Zimbabwe's airports are preparing to integrate Elon Musk's Starlink internet service, anticipated to launch in the third quarter, aiming to enhance connectivity amid rising passenger numbers. Tawanda Gusha, CEO of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ), highlighted the strategic importance of Starlink in improving airport efficiencies and aligning with global industry trends. The move follows Zimbabwe's recent decision to license Starlink, partnering with local businessman Wicknell Chivayo's IMC Communications.

The introduction of Starlink is seen as a solution to address connectivity challenges exacerbated by high costs and market turmoil, which led to a loss of 250,000 active telecoms subscribers in the first quarter of 2024. With only 34.8% of Zimbabwe's population having internet access, Starlink's arrival promises high-speed, low-cost internet via low-Earth orbit infrastructure.

Gusha emphasized ACZ's plans to leverage Starlink's capabilities for implementing digital innovations like self-service check-in and bag drop services at airports. This initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency as air traffic increases. Starlink offers speeds up to 250 Mbps with monthly costs around US$100, positioning it competitively in the market for residential and commercial use.

Despite initial controversies and legal issues surrounding its licensing in Zimbabwe, including the arrest of Neville Mutsvangwa for early adoption of the technology, Starlink's availability in other African countries underscores its potential to revolutionize internet connectivity across the region. Gusha stressed the importance of integrating advanced technology like Starlink to modernize airport operations and ensure Zimbabwe remains competitive in the global digital economy.

