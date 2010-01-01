Fake clearing agent dupes businessman

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sadam Mangwiro, a director at GAFA Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, a South African trading company, has allegedly fallen victim to fraud by a fake clearing agent in Harare. The accused, Isaac Bachi (39), appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing charges of fraud. Bachi claimed to be an agent for Transmount Clearing, Shipping and Freight (Pvt) Ltd and misrepresented himself as a registered clearing agent.According to prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, in March, Bachi allegedly instructed Mangwiro to make payments totaling R372,984 into various bank accounts and $4,730 in cash for clearing trucks carrying chrome concentrate to South Africa. Later, Mangwiro discovered that the clearance documents were fake, and the trucks had been impounded by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.Bachi has been remanded out of custody on $100 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on July 22. The case underscores the risks businesses face from fraudulent activities in the clearing and logistics sectors, prompting caution and vigilance in business dealings.