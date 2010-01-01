Tenant stabs housemate over chores

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Harare, a tenant named Mike Mazungu has been brought before the courts on charges of attempted murder, following an altercation where he allegedly stabbed his colleague, Mark Mano, over house chores.Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa granted Mazungu bail of US$50 and remanded him out of custody. He is scheduled to appear in court again on July 29 for further proceedings.According to prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, the incident occurred on June 23 when Mazungu and Mano got into a dispute regarding household responsibilities.Mazungu purportedly used a kitchen knife to stab Mano in the left side of the chest during the altercation.Additionally, on the same day, Mazungu allegedly assaulted Mano again, this time using a broken beer bottle to stab him in the chest.