Mnangagwa son's house on fire

News / National

Fire erupted at the residence of Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, on Friday night, following recent reports of security breaches at his property. Mnangagwa, who is the son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, had reported an incident where intruders allegedly broke into his house and left empty gun cartridges near his bedroom door just days prior.Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed ongoing investigations into the fire incident, which occurred late on June 28, 2024. Earlier, Nyathi had stated that investigations were also underway regarding criminal activities reported at Mnangagwa's residence.According to reports, Mnangagwa and his wife were watching television when they heard unusual noises from the ceiling, prompting Mnangagwa to summon the police officers guarding the property. Initial inspections by the officers found nothing suspicious, but upon a second call from Mnangagwa, a bag containing his damaged possessions, including torn documents, two Apple MacBook laptops, and an iPad, was discovered on the roof. These items had reportedly been taken from Mnangagwa's bedroom.Additionally, Mnangagwa reported that his 9mm Beretta pistol, along with 15 live cartridges and US$500 cash, were missing from the bag. The intruder also vandalized Mnangagwa's parked Land Rover Defender by cutting the driver's headrest in the garage.In a separate incident on June 25, an intruder allegedly left six cartridges - three near Mnangagwa's bedroom door and three on the lawn outside his house. Police recovered the cartridges as part of their ongoing investigation into these security breaches.