Zimbabwe War veterans query Matemadanda credentials

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A faction within the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has challenged Victor Matemadanda's credentials as a war veteran amidst intense competition for leadership roles ahead of an upcoming congress. Matemadanda, seeking to reclaim a position as the association's national chairman, is perceived as an ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, supporting efforts to extend Mnangagwa's presidency beyond 2028.

Competing against Matemadanda are three other candidates backed by various interest groups within the war veterans' sector, including Moffat Marashwa, Andreas Ethan Matibela, and former chairman Chris Mutsvangwa, who leads another faction of the ZNLWVA.

Matibela, heading a vocal faction, publicly questioned Matemadanda's war credentials, alleging manipulation in past leadership elections that favored certain individuals over authentic war veterans. He asserted that investigations into Matemadanda's background were necessary to ensure the integrity of the association.

In response, Matemadanda dismissed these claims as false and reiterated his legitimacy as a war veteran vetted under former President Robert Mugabe's administration. He emphasized his focus on campaigning for the national chairmanship, dismissing the criticisms as political maneuvers aimed at undermining his candidacy.

The dispute highlights internal divisions within the ZNLWVA as factions vie for leadership positions amidst broader political implications for Zimbabwe's future leadership and stability.

Source - the independent

