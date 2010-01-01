Zanu-MP bemoans govt's failure to renovate National Sports Stadium

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Murewa West legislator Farai Jere has criticized Zimbabwe's failure to renovate the National Sports Stadium, highlighting the embarrassment caused by the national soccer teams being forced to play home matches in neighboring countries. Despite Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry's assurance that renovations would be completed by June, they remain unfinished, leaving Zimbabwe without a CAF-approved venue. This shortfall led the national team to host a World Cup Qualifier match against Lesotho at South Africa's Orlando Stadium instead.During a parliamentary session, Jere, also the Premier Soccer League chairman, underscored that US$5 million would be sufficient to revamp the stadium and make it usable. He pressed the Finance Minister for clarity on the government's plans for the stadium's renovation, emphasizing the country's growing embarrassment over not hosting international matches at home.In response, Finance Deputy Minister David Mnangagwa acknowledged the need for additional funding beyond the budget allocation already set aside for the stadium. Mnangagwa outlined ongoing discussions with private sector players to create a vehicle listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, aimed at crowdfunding for the stadium's refurbishment. This approach, previously successful in other construction projects, aims to involve pension funds and private investors, potentially turning the stadium into a commercially viable investment.Jere disclosed that while US$12 million was initially estimated for comprehensive refurbishments, US$5 million could expedite making the stadium functional. He challenged the government to prioritize this relatively modest investment to avoid ongoing public embarrassment and ensure Zimbabwe can host its upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifier matches. Opposition MPs also criticized the procurement of stadium seats from China instead of supporting local manufacturers, advocating for more transparent procurement practices under the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act.