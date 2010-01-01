Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo's murky US$40m ZEC deal

News / National

The Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) is calling for urgent investigations into allegations of corruption involving businessman Wicknell Chivayo and a US$40 million deal with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for supplying materials during the August 2023 elections. Reports suggest Chivayo secured the tender through dubious means, inflating prices significantly by up to 235%, according to leaked documents and audios exposing the scandal.ACT-SA emphasized the gravity of the allegations, noting the involvement of high-profile individuals and the potential societal impact if proven true. The organization urged Zimbabwean authorities to conduct thorough and swift investigations, considering the implications of corruption in undermining institutional integrity and public trust.Highlighting the legal and policy frameworks in place to combat corruption in Zimbabwe, ACT-SA stressed the importance of holding accountable not only Chivayo but also any politically exposed persons implicated in the scandal. The organization called for swift judicial action to prosecute those involved and send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated, regardless of the individuals' status or political connections.Furthermore, ACT-SA recommended that if assets such as vehicles donated by Chivayo were found to be acquired through illicit means, they should be seized and forfeited by the state. This action, according to ACT-SA, would serve as a deterrent against future corruption and demonstrate the government's commitment to recovering assets derived from criminal activities.In conclusion, ACT-SA urged Zimbabwean authorities to pursue ‘forfeit and seize' proceedings against Chivayo and 'unexplained wealth' investigations against other implicated parties, advocating for transparent measures to combat corruption and uphold accountability in public office.