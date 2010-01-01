Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police arrest 7 political activists

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Five members of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) led by Job Sikhala have been arrested in Harare in what appears to be a national crackdown on the opposition amid claims that they are attempting to cause instability in Zimbabwe.

But the opposition claims that the government is attempting to cover up massive corruption linked to the ruling elite, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his inner circle.

In a statement, the NDWG said it is concerned over machinations, alarmism, despondency and overzealousness of police as government becomes "increasingly paranoid following revelations of shocking levels of corruption involving very senior civil servants and elite politicians.

The NDWG said its arrested members were distributing monthly food handouts to less privileged Kuwadzana residents.

The arrested activists who are currently in police custody are Edmore Svinurai, Emily Mwali, Isaya Ndawana, Patience Ndoro and Regina Aniwute.

The NDWG said, "The police are pressing charges of gathering without police clearance. The meeting was never a political gathering but a social justice interaction of persons who have been doing good for poor and the vulnerable at a private residence of one of its members."

NDWG comprises churches, students, businesses and others.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi was unreachable for comment on his mobile phone.

Seventy-nine CCC activists arrested two weeks ago for attending an event in which they were commemorating International Day of the African Child are currency in remand prison facing charges of attending an illegal meeting at Jameson Timba's Harare residence.

Mnangagwa and Information Minister Jenfan Muswere have come up guns blazing threatening to deal ruthlessly with political activists and non-governmental organizations said to be planning to stage anti-corruption protests.

There have been several corruption incidents linked to the ruling party elite of late which have resulted in the locking up of businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe. They are facing charges of defrauding the government of 7.3 million in a poverty-alleviation program under the Presidential Goat Pass-on scheme.

The two who were tasked with purchasing over 600,000 goats for rural household allegedly converted the money to their own use after buying only 4,200 low-grade goats.

They are also linked with a US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender which has sucked in Wicknell Chivayo, a man who has been getting many government tenders and giving Zanu-PF-linked individuals top range vehicles.

But Chivayo has distanced themselves from this deal allegedly reached with a South African company for the supply of election materials in last year's polls.

Source - VOA

Must Read

Mnangagwa's residence on fire, days after security breaches

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo's murky US$40m ZEC deal

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zanu-MP bemoans govt's failure to renovate National Sports Stadium

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt shields ZEC, Chivayo in US$40 million scandal

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans query Matemadanda credentials

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa son's house on fire

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Harare councillors fight for expensive stands

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Tenant stabs housemate over chores

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Fake clearing agent dupes businessman

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's solar sector poised for growth

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulawayo, Midlands record surge in crime

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis grounds industries

3 hrs ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe banks downplay ZWG shortages

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimra, Nampak clash over ZW$27bn penalty

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe airports gear up for Starlink in big boost for SpaceX

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Australia firm unfazed by Zimbabwe lithium setback

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe in top five Bitcoin markets

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

'Mnangagwa didn't say Zambia a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chinese investor threatens to dump coking coal project

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Teens kill rival suitor over sex worker

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Ex-NSSA boss cleared over US$31m loot

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF councillor denied bail

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Smuggled pistols: Hearse driver, assistant denied bail

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Airtime vendor mistaken for forex dealer, detained for 2 months

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Pharmacist in US$260 000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo attracts over US$77m in investments

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo declares consumption of borehole water unsafe and illegal

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Robert Mugabe airport readies for Sadc summit

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zambia summons Zimbabwe's ambassador Charamba

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Criminals using Mnangagwa's name warned

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Another Brigadier-General declared a national hero

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa to grace official opening of Junior Parly

3 hrs ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe guarantees Sadc summit security

3 hrs ago | 6 Views

Warriors, Chipolopolo clash at Cosafa

3 hrs ago | 6 Views

Severe flu strain currently circulating in Zimbabwe, not Covid 19

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Woman in court for polygamy

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Woman jailed for killing hubby

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

David Coltart to lead delegation to Indonesia

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt fears civil unrest

3 hrs ago | 7 Views

The death of coalitions

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu spend weekend in jail

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

ZiG kills Zimbabwe's inflation

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga's new wife opens school robotics competition

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe's 'unruly elements' put on notice

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Girl lures teacher into kidnap ordeal

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe govt, Harare council on collision course

3 hrs ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean Brigadier-General dies in UK

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Ramaphosa to Unveil New National Executive Tonight

6 hrs ago | 409 Views