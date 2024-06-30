Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2024 at 18:39hrs | Views
In a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at The Heart Stadium, YADAH FC secured a 2-0 victory over Highlanders on Saturday. Jerry Chipangura opened the scoring in the 31st minute, capitalizing on an assist from Khama Billiat. Billiat extended YADAH's lead just three minutes into the second half with a goal assisted by King Nadolo, bringing his season tally to six goals.

Despite Highlanders having opportunities, including a miss by Prince Ndlovu in the first half, they failed to convert their chances. Nadolo, despite setting up chances for Chipangura, couldn't increase their scoreline. YADAH FC coach Thomas Ruzive praised his team's defensive and offensive performance, emphasizing their improved conversion rate but expressing concern over missed opportunities.

Highlanders' coach Kelvin Kaindu lamented his team's inability to capitalize on their numerous chances, feeling disappointed with the 2-0 loss. In other league action, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars defeated CAPS United 3-2 at Baobab Stadium, with Obriel Chirinda scoring his third goal of the season in as many games.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Saturday Results

Simba Bhora 1-0 ZPC Kariba
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Manica Diamonds
Ngezi Platinum 3-2 CAPS United
Yadah 2-0 Highlanders

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

President William Ruto's poor and misguided politics! He lied to the voters

50 mins ago | 32 Views

Cyclist bashes pedestrian to death

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Cop basher jailed

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Man loses car in a hired deal

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe eliminated from COSAFA Cup

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

WATCH: Army general says Zanu-PF will rule Zimbabweans forever

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

Zimbabwe economy could hamper Mnangagwa's Brics ambition

9 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger's criminal charges quashed

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF party's desperation forced relaunch of militia

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Protesters across Kenya say 'Ruto must go!'

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

Simelisizwe Sibanda apologises for doing the correct thing

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zimbabwe moves to eradicate child labour in agric sector

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

EcoCash to invest in banking technologies

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates probed over fake warrant of arrest

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

Policeman loses US$5 700 to Be Forward agent

11 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chivayo has Mnangagwa in his pocket?

12 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa trying to cling to power post 2030

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

South Africa's new Prisons Minister and the death penalty

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

Ramaphosa ordered to crack the whip on Panyaza

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's govt happy with mismatch in deployment of ECD teachers

12 hrs ago | 332 Views

Joe Biden at 81 versus Robert Mugabe at 81: No match

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

'Chiefs not fit to lead Zimbabwe genocide consultations'

15 hrs ago | 188 Views

3 elephants gunned down in Beitbridge

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

Woman douses hubby with petrol, sets him alight

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zimbabwean association goes after Gayton McKenzie, lodges 'hate speech' criminal complaint

15 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mudenda shields President from MPs scrutiny

15 hrs ago | 437 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu supplied 'fake' address for bogus company, court told

15 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mnangagwa fired Minister for enforcing govt language policy

15 hrs ago | 664 Views

Tribalists defend Mnangagwa's actions

15 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zanu-PF issues chilling warning

15 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zec faces probe

15 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF MP urges govt to establish electronic cadastre

15 hrs ago | 90 Views

Ex-NetOne bosses acquitted

15 hrs ago | 107 Views

TelOne panics

15 hrs ago | 488 Views

Boost for ZSE as govt suspends tax on stocks

15 hrs ago | 56 Views

Kazembe ready to deal with Zimbabwe protesters

15 hrs ago | 178 Views

Traditional leader remembered for blocking Mugabe farm takeover

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa incorrectly fires minister over tribal row

15 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Second investigating officer testifies in Chimombe, Mpofu case

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe diplomatic missions swim in poverty

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail hearing deferred again

16 hrs ago | 85 Views

Wife bashing maan in court

16 hrs ago | 128 Views

Flimsy tactics to resist use of ZiG exposed

16 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate fatal hit-and-run accident

16 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League calls for peace ahead of SADC Summit

16 hrs ago | 56 Views

Dexter Nduna to mobilise funds for Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 62 Views

Fugitive ex-Zimra officer's property frozen

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Kereke applies for removal from remand

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

78 CCC activists denied bail

16 hrs ago | 44 Views

Man in court for forgery

16 hrs ago | 111 Views