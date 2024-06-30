Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

News / National

In a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at The Heart Stadium, YADAH FC secured a 2-0 victory over Highlanders on Saturday. Jerry Chipangura opened the scoring in the 31st minute, capitalizing on an assist from Khama Billiat. Billiat extended YADAH's lead just three minutes into the second half with a goal assisted by King Nadolo, bringing his season tally to six goals.Despite Highlanders having opportunities, including a miss by Prince Ndlovu in the first half, they failed to convert their chances. Nadolo, despite setting up chances for Chipangura, couldn't increase their scoreline. YADAH FC coach Thomas Ruzive praised his team's defensive and offensive performance, emphasizing their improved conversion rate but expressing concern over missed opportunities.Highlanders' coach Kelvin Kaindu lamented his team's inability to capitalize on their numerous chances, feeling disappointed with the 2-0 loss. In other league action, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars defeated CAPS United 3-2 at Baobab Stadium, with Obriel Chirinda scoring his third goal of the season in as many games.Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Saturday ResultsSimba Bhora 1-0 ZPC KaribaBulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Manica DiamondsNgezi Platinum 3-2 CAPS UnitedYadah 2-0 Highlanders