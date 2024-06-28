Mnangagwa's residence on fire, days after security breaches

News / National

by Staff reporter

Late on Friday night, a fire broke out at the residence of Deputy Finance Minister David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, the son of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This incident occurred shortly after reports of two separate break-ins at the same property earlier in the week.Police had launched investigations into security breaches reported on June 23, where intruders allegedly stole documents, laptops, and an iPad belonging to Mnangagwa, later dumping them on the rooftop after police intervention. Another incident involved the discovery of cartridges outside Mnangagwa's bedroom door and on the lawn.Police Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fire incident, stating that investigations were ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the fire which occurred at 11:30 PM on June 28, 2024. Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.