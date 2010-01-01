Zimbabwe's road accident fund set to be established

News / National

by Staff reporter

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona announced that the establishment of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) in Zimbabwe is in advanced stages. This fund aims to provide insurance coverage for all road users, addressing injuries and fatalities from motor vehicle accidents within Zimbabwe. The announcement follows a period in June where 26 people were killed and 56 injured in public transport accidents.Minister Mhona emphasized the importance of post-crash management and explained that the RAF will offer indemnity insurance to those who cause accidents, as well as personal injury and death insurance to victims and their families. The fund is expected to provide timely rehabilitation and compensation for those injured in road accidents.Mhona highlighted that 97% of road accidents in Zimbabwe are due to human error, citing issues like impatience and indiscipline among drivers. He called on legislators to support the establishment of the RAF and to introduce stricter measures to reduce road fatalities, which currently claim around 2,000 lives annually in Zimbabwe.