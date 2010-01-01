Pius Ncube still doing the Lord's work

News / National

by Staff reporter

Archbishop Emeritus Pius Ncube, former head of the Roman Catholic Church in Bulawayo, has broken his silence nearly two decades after a sex scandal involving a married congregant, Rosemary Sibanda, in 2007. Now 78, Ncube had retreated to the Vatican following the scandal but later returned to Zimbabwe, starting anew at the Marist Brothers Seminary in Dete, Hwange District.In a recent interview, Ncube emphasized his continued dedication to the church and the community, particularly aiding the elderly. He refrained from commenting on the 2007 events or political matters, citing a church-imposed gag order. Ncube detailed his daily routine, which includes early morning prayers and community service, and mentioned his unsuccessful attempt at small-scale potato farming.Ncube, along with other priests, has successfully translated the Catechism of the Catholic Church into iSiNdebele, a project that took nearly three years and is now awaiting formal presentation. Looking ahead, he expressed interest in writing his memoirs but remains cautious due to potential political repercussions.Archbishop Emeritus Ncube's journey in the church began at St Patrick's Primary School in Bulawayo, influenced by a Dominican nun. He trained at Chishawasha Seminary and later pursued a Master's in Theology in Rome. Over the years, he held various positions, including pastoral vicar and bishop, before his tenure ended in 2007.