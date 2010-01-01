Mutsvunguma's body arrives for burial

News / National

by Staff reporter

The body of national hero Retired Brigadier-General Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma arrived at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday, ahead of his burial today at the National Heroes Acre. President Mnangagwa granted him National Hero status in recognition of his significant contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation and national development. Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma, who was 67 years old, passed away in Rusape last Wednesday.Born on March 6, 1957, in Makoni District, Mutsvunguma joined the liberation struggle in September 1975. He played a key role in producing Zimbabwe News magazines and was elevated to the general staff in February 1980. He helped integrate ZANLA and ZIPRA forces to form the 2.1 Infantry Battalion and was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in March 1980.Throughout his career, he held various positions, including commanding officer at 1.1 Infantry Battalion, directing staff at Zimbabwe Staff College, and serving as Defence Attaché to the United States from 2000 to 2006. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has invited the public to attend his burial ceremony to honor his legacy, with President Mnangagwa presiding over the event.