Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has invited Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Body (DEIK) to participate in the SADC Industrialisation Week, set to take place from July 28 to August 2 at the Harare International Conference Centre. This event precedes the 44th SADC Summit, where President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc.The invitation was extended by a Zimbabwean delegation led by Dr. Thomas Utete Wushe, Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce, who visited Türkiye on June 28 to understand DEIK's operations better. Accompanied by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Türkiye Alfred Mutiwazuka and other officials, Dr. Wushe emphasized the need for knowledge exchange between DEIK and Zimbabwean institutions, focusing on trade promotion and investment facilitation.Dr. Wushe highlighted the importance of joint trade missions and business forums to strengthen trade relations between Zimbabwe and Türkiye. These initiatives align with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 of achieving an empowered upper-middle-income economy. Ambassador Mutiwazuka endorsed President Mnangagwa's call for ambassadors to lead economic diplomacy and promote investment opportunities in various sectors such as mining, agriculture, construction, energy, and tourism.Mr. Fatih Kazova, Vice Chairman of the Türkiye-Africa Business Councils at DEIK, expressed enthusiasm for the Türkiye-Zimbabwe Business Council's first meeting. He emphasized the council's role in fostering bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation, and the potential for mutual growth and prosperity through dialogue and shared objectives.DEIK, established in 1985, manages the foreign economic relations of the Turkish private sector, focusing on foreign trade, international investments, and logistics. It aims to boost Türkiye's exports and analyze investment opportunities globally.