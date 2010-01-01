Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government and its partners have launched two innovative health programmes, the SHASHA family planning project and the Mhuri/Imuli II project, with a US$25 million investment aimed at reducing the maternal mortality rate by 10% by 2028 and saving babies' lives. Funded by USAID and implemented by Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) and Family Health International 360, these projects will run for five years and address barriers to accessing reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health services.

During the launch at Tsanzaguru High School in Makoni District, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring high-quality health and life standards for all citizens, aligning with the vision of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030. The SHASHA project focuses on comprehensive family planning education, contraceptive services, and reproductive health rights. USAID Mission Director, Ms. Janean Davis, affirmed USAID's continued support for the Ministry of Health and Child Care, highlighting the importance of maternal, newborn, and child healthcare.

The Mhuri/Imuli II project builds on the success of the initial Mhuri/Imuli project (2018-2023), which increased the rate of successfully resuscitated babies from 47% to 86% in Manicaland. This new phase will expand its reach to Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands, Matabeleland South, and Mashonaland West provinces, aiming to further strengthen health services for mothers and babies. The initiatives will use outreach approaches to provide services, targeting over 1.5 million women during the project's course.

The projects reflect the government's prioritization of sexual and reproductive health and rights and aim to provide equitable, affordable, and accessible health services for all citizens, with a particular focus on women, children, and adolescents.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Councils fail to meet Mnangagwa's deadline

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mutsvunguma's body arrives for burial

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Pius Ncube still doing the Lord's work

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's road accident fund set to be established

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's residence on fire, days after security breaches

9 hrs ago | 511 Views

Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 7 political activists

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo's murky US$40m ZEC deal

9 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-MP bemoans govt's failure to renovate National Sports Stadium

9 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa's govt shields ZEC, Chivayo in US$40 million scandal

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans query Matemadanda credentials

9 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mnangagwa son's house on fire

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

Harare councillors fight for expensive stands

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

Tenant stabs housemate over chores

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fake clearing agent dupes businessman

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's solar sector poised for growth

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo, Midlands record surge in crime

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis grounds industries

9 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe banks downplay ZWG shortages

9 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimra, Nampak clash over ZW$27bn penalty

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe airports gear up for Starlink in big boost for SpaceX

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Australia firm unfazed by Zimbabwe lithium setback

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe in top five Bitcoin markets

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Mnangagwa didn't say Zambia a security threat'

9 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chinese investor threatens to dump coking coal project

9 hrs ago | 86 Views

Teens kill rival suitor over sex worker

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ex-NSSA boss cleared over US$31m loot

9 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF councillor denied bail

9 hrs ago | 25 Views

Smuggled pistols: Hearse driver, assistant denied bail

9 hrs ago | 37 Views

Airtime vendor mistaken for forex dealer, detained for 2 months

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Pharmacist in US$260 000 fraud

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo attracts over US$77m in investments

9 hrs ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo declares consumption of borehole water unsafe and illegal

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Robert Mugabe airport readies for Sadc summit

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zambia summons Zimbabwe's ambassador Charamba

10 hrs ago | 106 Views

Criminals using Mnangagwa's name warned

10 hrs ago | 18 Views

Another Brigadier-General declared a national hero

10 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa to grace official opening of Junior Parly

10 hrs ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe guarantees Sadc summit security

10 hrs ago | 10 Views

Warriors, Chipolopolo clash at Cosafa

10 hrs ago | 10 Views

Severe flu strain currently circulating in Zimbabwe, not Covid 19

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Woman in court for polygamy

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

Woman jailed for killing hubby

10 hrs ago | 24 Views

David Coltart to lead delegation to Indonesia

10 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe govt fears civil unrest

10 hrs ago | 16 Views

The death of coalitions

10 hrs ago | 13 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu spend weekend in jail

10 hrs ago | 28 Views

ZiG kills Zimbabwe's inflation

10 hrs ago | 66 Views