Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

News / National

The Zimbabwean government and its partners have launched two innovative health programmes, the SHASHA family planning project and the Mhuri/Imuli II project, with a US$25 million investment aimed at reducing the maternal mortality rate by 10% by 2028 and saving babies' lives. Funded by USAID and implemented by Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) and Family Health International 360, these projects will run for five years and address barriers to accessing reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health services.During the launch at Tsanzaguru High School in Makoni District, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring high-quality health and life standards for all citizens, aligning with the vision of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030. The SHASHA project focuses on comprehensive family planning education, contraceptive services, and reproductive health rights. USAID Mission Director, Ms. Janean Davis, affirmed USAID's continued support for the Ministry of Health and Child Care, highlighting the importance of maternal, newborn, and child healthcare.The Mhuri/Imuli II project builds on the success of the initial Mhuri/Imuli project (2018-2023), which increased the rate of successfully resuscitated babies from 47% to 86% in Manicaland. This new phase will expand its reach to Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands, Matabeleland South, and Mashonaland West provinces, aiming to further strengthen health services for mothers and babies. The initiatives will use outreach approaches to provide services, targeting over 1.5 million women during the project's course.The projects reflect the government's prioritization of sexual and reproductive health and rights and aim to provide equitable, affordable, and accessible health services for all citizens, with a particular focus on women, children, and adolescents.