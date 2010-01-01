Latest News Editor's Choice


Accident victims named

Police have identified the five victims of a fatal road accident that occurred last Thursday night at the 106 km peg along the Karoi-Binga Road. The accident involved a Nissan UD truck carrying 38 passengers and five tonnes of cargo, including maize, grinding mills, groceries, and roofing sheets. The truck overturned, killing five and injuring 26 others. The driver, Calvin Ngwaudzo, fled the scene and is now the subject of a police manhunt.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and provided details on the circumstances leading to the accident. According to Commissioner Nyathi, the truck veered off the road, overturned, and landed on its roof, causing some passengers to be thrown from the loading box while others were trapped under the load.

The victims were identified as Mwarianesu Tivarasi, Asan Zvitauro (38), Patrick Maregere (57), Wayne Donono (22), and Aaron Chikato (32), all from Siakobvu. Commissioner Nyathi emphasized the importance of adhering to vehicle loading capacities and separating goods from passengers to enhance road safety. He also stated that the police will ensure that the law is enforced against reckless drivers and vehicle owners.

Source - The Herald

