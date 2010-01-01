Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme launched

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has initiated a new nationwide programme called Nhimbe/Ilima or Mushandirapamwe, focusing on road rehabilitation in residential areas. Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe announced that President Mnangagwa is expected to launch the programme soon.Endorsed at the highest level, the programme aims to accelerate Zimbabwe's progress towards Vision 2030, enabling citizens to experience an upper-middle-income society sooner. Funding for the initiative has been secured through the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) for both implementation and equipment maintenance.Minister Garwe explained that the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, along with the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency, will provide technical support. He emphasized that the programme leverages traditional community cooperation and resource pooling to achieve common goals.In addition to the road rehabilitation efforts, Minister Garwe highlighted the Government's commitment to the welfare of council members. Plans are being made to offer vehicle import rebates to councillors who effectively deliver services to the people. However, he criticized some service conditions approved by Mayors and Chairpersons as irrational and not in the public interest.This initiative follows President Mnangagwa's "Call to Action - No Compromise to Service Delivery" blueprint launched last November. The blueprint mandates bi-annual review meetings chaired by the President to assess the performance of local authorities and address deteriorating service delivery in urban areas.