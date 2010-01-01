Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa affirms ongoing development ahead of SADC Summit

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa highlighted ongoing modernisation efforts, stressing that development will persist beyond the upcoming SADC Summit in August. Infrastructure projects, including roadworks and the construction of new villas and hotel refurbishments, are progressing well.

During an interview after touring key sites like the new Parliament Building and Mt Hampden Cybercity, President Mnangagwa expressed satisfaction with the progress. He affirmed the country's commitment to transforming infrastructure as part of its journey towards achieving an empowered upper middle-income status.

The President assured that by August, Zimbabwe will be fully prepared to host a memorable SADC Summit, with adequate facilities and enhanced city developments. He praised the preparatory efforts and urged Zimbabweans to extend hospitality to visiting delegations.

At the Zanu-PF National Consultative Assembly, President Mnangagwa shared his impressions of the tour, commending contractors for their dedication. He emphasized that such infrastructure projects are laying the foundation for Zimbabwe to host more international conferences in the future.

The ongoing modernisation initiatives, according to President Mnangagwa, signify a broader transformation agenda that will benefit all regions of the country.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme launched

53 secs ago | 0 Views

Accident victims named

2 mins ago | 0 Views

NetOne employees arrested in foiled cyber heist attempt

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Councils fail to meet Mnangagwa's deadline

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Mutsvunguma's body arrives for burial

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Pius Ncube still doing the Lord's work

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's road accident fund set to be established

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's residence on fire, days after security breaches

9 hrs ago | 514 Views

Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 7 political activists

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo's murky US$40m ZEC deal

9 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zanu-MP bemoans govt's failure to renovate National Sports Stadium

9 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa's govt shields ZEC, Chivayo in US$40 million scandal

9 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans query Matemadanda credentials

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa son's house on fire

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Harare councillors fight for expensive stands

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

Tenant stabs housemate over chores

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fake clearing agent dupes businessman

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's solar sector poised for growth

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo, Midlands record surge in crime

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis grounds industries

9 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe banks downplay ZWG shortages

9 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimra, Nampak clash over ZW$27bn penalty

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe airports gear up for Starlink in big boost for SpaceX

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Australia firm unfazed by Zimbabwe lithium setback

9 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe in top five Bitcoin markets

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Mnangagwa didn't say Zambia a security threat'

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chinese investor threatens to dump coking coal project

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

Teens kill rival suitor over sex worker

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ex-NSSA boss cleared over US$31m loot

10 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF councillor denied bail

10 hrs ago | 25 Views

Smuggled pistols: Hearse driver, assistant denied bail

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Airtime vendor mistaken for forex dealer, detained for 2 months

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Pharmacist in US$260 000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo attracts over US$77m in investments

10 hrs ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo declares consumption of borehole water unsafe and illegal

10 hrs ago | 49 Views

Robert Mugabe airport readies for Sadc summit

10 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zambia summons Zimbabwe's ambassador Charamba

10 hrs ago | 106 Views

Criminals using Mnangagwa's name warned

10 hrs ago | 18 Views

Another Brigadier-General declared a national hero

10 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa to grace official opening of Junior Parly

10 hrs ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe guarantees Sadc summit security

10 hrs ago | 10 Views

Warriors, Chipolopolo clash at Cosafa

10 hrs ago | 10 Views

Severe flu strain currently circulating in Zimbabwe, not Covid 19

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Woman in court for polygamy

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

Woman jailed for killing hubby

10 hrs ago | 24 Views

David Coltart to lead delegation to Indonesia

10 hrs ago | 26 Views