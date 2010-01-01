Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

Zambia 0 - 2 Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe positioned themselves strongly for a spot in the Cosafa Cup semi-finals by defeating Zambia 2-0 in a Group B clash at Wolfson Stadium. Goals from Michael Tapera and Takunda Benhura secured victory for the Warriors, who now lead the group with six points ahead of their final match against Kenya.

The win eliminates defending champions Zambia from title contention after their second successive 2-0 defeat in the group stage. Despite Zambia's efforts, including a red card reducing them to 10 men early on, Zimbabwe maintained control with a solid defensive display led by captain Godknows Murwira.

The match also paid tribute to former Dynamos player Norman Maroto with a moment of silence, motivating the Warriors to dedicate their performance to him. Murwira and coach Michael Tapera expressed their satisfaction with the team's effort, highlighting the emotional significance of the win in honor of Maroto.

Zimbabwe now looks ahead to their crucial final group match against Kenya, aiming to secure their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Source - The Herald

