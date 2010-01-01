Latest News Editor's Choice


Health professionals crack down on beauty salons

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
The Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe (HPA) has issued a stern warning regarding the dangers of receiving vitamin drips or injectable treatments at beauty and wellness facilities. They caution that many of these establishments are employing untrained personnel to administer serious medical procedures, which can pose significant health risks.

Intravenous drips and injectables are medical procedures that deliver fluids, medications, vitamins, and nutrients directly into the bloodstream. Improper administration by unqualified individuals can lead to severe health complications.

The HPA, tasked with safeguarding public health, emphasizes that only registered health professionals should conduct such procedures. They are urging the public to seek medical advice and treatment exclusively from licensed healthcare providers and institutions.

Currently, HPA is collaborating with law enforcement to shut down facilities illegally performing medical procedures intended for trained medical professionals. They stress the importance of adhering to regulatory standards, regardless of the location or reputation of the facility.

While some facilities advertise these treatments promising optimal absorption and health benefits, they often lack trained personnel to safely administer the procedures. This discrepancy between claims and safety standards underscores the risks associated with unregulated beauty and wellness practices.

In conclusion, the public is strongly advised against seeking vitamin drips or injectable treatments from non-medical professionals, emphasizing the critical importance of receiving medical care only from licensed practitioners.

Source - The Chronicle

