Mnangagwa to bury Mutsvunguma today

The body of national hero Retired Brigadier-General Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma arrived at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday, in preparation for his burial ceremony today at the National Heroes Acre. President Mnangagwa will preside over the ceremony, having conferred National Hero status on Rtd Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma for his significant contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation and post-independence development.Rtd Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma, who passed away at the age of 67 in Rusape, was recognized as a committed nationalist and patriot. Born on March 6, 1957, in Makoni District, he joined the liberation struggle in September 1975 and played a pivotal role, including in the production of the Zimbabwe News magazines.His career included roles in integrating Zanla and Zipra forces after independence and serving as commanding officer at 11 Infantry Battalion and later as Defence Attaché to the United States. His burial ceremony is expected to draw a large attendance from the public to honor his legacy.